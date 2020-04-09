The Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service announced at the end of March that the federal income tax filing due date and the due date to make tax payments were extended from April 15 to July 15, accommodating businesses and individuals who have closed or lost income as a result of orders stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The extended filing deadline is automatic and applies to all taxpayers, so there are no forms to fill out to request the extension. The window to receive tax refunds after filing remains the same and is within 21 days of filing.
“If you have an amount due on your tax return, you technically can file now and then you have until July 15 to make that payment and, in fact, our office is encouraging people to continue to bring their information in so that we can prepare and file the tax return because you can always file now and pay later,” says Kyle Sem, CPA with Smith & Sem Ltd. in Fergus Falls.
The due date for the first quarter of 2020 estimated payments has also been extended to July 15, but only federally. “As of right now, technically your second quarter IRS estimated payment would be due before you first quarter. The second quarter will be due June 15 and the first quarter will be due July 15, obviously, that’s subject to change because nobody knows between now and then what’s going to happen,” says Sem. “A key point to keep in mind for estimated payments for 2020, Minnesota has not conformed to the federal extended date for making your estimated payments, so as of right now, Minnesota still has an April 15 due date for first quarter 2020 estimated payments.”
Despite these deadline changes, the IRS still recommends taxpayers to file as soon as possible and to do so electronically. This will help avoid bottlenecks and gets people their returns sooner rather than later.
It’s also important to remember that the coronavirus stimulus checks depend on your 2019 return or, if you haven’t filed, your 2018 return. “If you don’t have a 2018 or 2019 on file, then you need to get a tax return filed sooner rather than later in order to be eligible for the stimulus check,” says Sem.
If you still haven’t done your taxes or are putting off paying, be sure to double-check requirements and deadlines online or with your CPA, for both federal and state taxes. “Things are changing, sometimes by the hour it seems, much less the day or the week,” says Sem.
