With plans to resume lawn care for people unable to do it themselves within the next one to two weeks, by the time the first day of summer kicks off on June 20, the Fergus Falls Mowing Club (FFMC) intends to be in full swing volunteering their help throughout the community.
“We'll definitely have to see what the state health department recommendations are,” club president, Jesse Thorstad said. “Generally speaking, it should be quite easy for us to mow and rake and maintain the social distance that's been asked of us.”
Thorstad, who started the FFMC in the summer of 2018, said the club begins yearly volunteer efforts in early May continuing until the end of August — meeting once a week mowing two to three yards during that time. The organization then morphs into the Fergus Falls Raking Club for one event in October or November “to take care of some leaves.”
While this year has presented the FFMC a new hurdle to overcome in the COVID-19 pandemic the main obstacle from year to year has come from a different area.
“Occasionally it's a challenge to get new volunteers to the group. Lots of people have signed up to volunteer, and while most come and help out at least once a year, there are some that have signed up and never come to an event. We always have enough help, but I'd love for every interested person to get to try it because it really is an amazing experience,” he said.
Thorstad stressed the FFMC does not want to be a replacement lawn care service for people who can afford it, the club exists for desperate situations or for people who need an emotional pick-me-up.
“If you know someone who's going through a rough patch and could really be blessed to have a group of strangers come to their house and care for their yard once, we invite you to refer them,” Thorstad said. “I've made wonderful friends through the mowing club, and it's always incredibly heartwarming and rewarding to see the looks on homeowners' faces when a group of 12-15 strangers shows up to love on them. Sometimes they say ‘I don't feel worthy of this!’ Every human is worthy of being loved and cared for, and it's fun to express this through something as simple as mowing a lawn.”
To refer a friend or neighbor in need to the FFMC or to volunteer, visit their website ffmowingclub.com and fill out either the referral or volunteer form. Volunteers will then be added to a group chat where they’ll be updated with locations and times as Thorstad receives referrals.
