Hello Otter Tail County, this is your local GreenCorps member, Brittney Kakac. I am halfway through my service year with the Otter Tail County Solid Waste Department and in Week 4 of the stay-at-home order. During this time, I’ve been thinking a lot about disposability and how we can reduce waste and save money by mending and repairing items we usually would dispose of.
Don’t throw away usable stuff!
Here at the Otter Tail Solid Waste Department, we see so many things come through our transfer stations that could have been reused or fixed – chairs that just need a new seat, tools that are a bit rusty, designer pillows, good quality doors and lumber – but instead they end up taking up space at a landfill, which is basically a tomb for your garbage that really never goes away. There is already too much waste, so let’s work to reduce it by rethinking disposability, and getting back to valuing the things we own.
The most effective way to reduce waste is to not create it in the first place. Making a new product requires a lot of materials and energy - raw materials must be extracted from the earth, manufactured into goods, and transported to a store. As a result, reducing consumption and reusing are some of the most effective ways you can save natural resources, protect the environment and save money.
Reuse and repair have
environmental benefits
Reuse prevents pollution caused by reducing the need to harvest new raw materials, it saves money and energy, reduces greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global climate change, helps sustain the environment for future generations, and reduces the amount of waste that will need to be recycled or sent to landfills and incinerators.
In the U.S. today, poor quality goods and ease of replacement has made repairing and reusing appliances, clothes, cars, etc., uncommon. But investing time and effort in repairing your belongings has financial, personal and environmental benefits. Some of us might remember a time in American history when thrift and reuse were patriotic, and waste was a sin. Now is a great time to learn how to repair and reuse!
My repair projects
Last weekend I tried out embroidery after I saw a cute shirt that cost $70 (yikes). I got out some scrap cloth and embroidery string that I scored at a thrift store and began practicing. Today I plan on recreating the design onto a boring old shirt — I’ll gain a new skill and a cool “new” shirt!
Get creative with clothes that need mending — you might try sashiko, a Japanese style of mending that is easy to learn, makes clothes stronger, and gives them a unique design.
I also repaired some things on my vehicle. With much help from YouTube, the dedicated mechanics who post their videos, and folks who lent me tools, I was able to replace my dead alternator. It was intimidating at first, but working one step at a time, I replaced my alternator for almost no money (I had a warranty on it)!
Now is the time
to reuse and repair
There are so many things you can do on your own with some help from online tutorials. Whether it is vehicle maintenance, mending or altering clothes, repairing appliances, or refinishing furniture, this is a great time to try out a new skill. With many of us looking toward tightening our household budgets in the months to come, lets rethink disposability, and get back to thrift. You might just reduce your waste in addition to saving money and helping the environment!
Have questions about reducing, reusing, or repairing? Contact me at bkakac@co.ottertail.mn.us and visit the Otter Tail County Solid Waste website at https://ottertailcountymn.us/solid-waste/.
Brittney Kakac is a GreenCorps member with Otter Tail County Solid Waste.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.