Lakeland Mental Health Center (LMHC) in Fergus Falls is continuing to provide services to its clients through the COVID-19 pandemic as it is considered an essential service under EEO 20-20 ordered by Gov. Tim Walz on March 25. “We are here for our clients and our community during this whole epidemic,” says LMHC administrative and marketing manager Teresa Budke.
The center has, however, made changes to how they’re providing services. “At this time, we did find it necessary, for the safety of all our clients and staff here, we are temporarily closed to walk-in appointments, we are trying to do everything via phone,” says Budke. They are not canceling appointments, but rather providing all their services via telehealth and telephonic methods. “We assure that we are here and we have staff here and available when the need arises,” Budke says.
In addition to helping their current clients, LMHC is also still accepting new clients. “Services haven’t stopped, we’re here, we’re here to assist our current clients as well as any new clients to our center. It might not be the traditional walk-in, face to face, in the office type of service, but with technology today, we’re very fortunate that we are able to continue with these services because these services are needed at this time,” Budke says.
During these difficult times, Budke recommends current clients to keep in touch with their care providers. If someone is new and looking for help, she says, “Please call our office and we will be here to help them through it, whether it’s coordinating these services or getting them set up for a service that fits their needs. We also have a website they can also visit for more information at lmhc.org.”
LMHC is a nonprofit that offers behavioral health care services for adults and children, as well as chemical health and emergency services. According to their site, they accept insurance plans from Blue Cross of Minnesota, Medica/UBH, Preferred One, HealthPartners, UCare Minnesota, MinnesotaCare products, Medicare, Sanford Health, Lakes Area Community Health Plan and Medical Assistance. They also have a sliding fee available for residents of Becker, Clay, Grant, Douglas, Otter Tail and Pope counties. “Our clients’ needs are important to us, we will remain here for all who’re in need of our services,” Budke says.
