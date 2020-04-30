The coronavirus pandemic has forced many churches to conduct services online, but many congregate milestones, like baptism, first communion and confirmation, require gathering in person. According to a Pew Research Center poll conducted this month, 91% of U.S. adults who attend religious services at least monthly report that their congregation has closed religious services to the public, and Otter Tail County is no different.
Confirmation is a reaffirmation of faith that followers can participate in their mid- to late-teens, a way to restate their personal commitment to faith as they approach adulthood. It usually involves followers attending classes and ends with the confirmation service, bringing together those who seek to be confirmed, their sponsors and the bishop. Unfortunately, the stay at home order and social distancing protocols have interrupted these gatherings.
The Catholic church typically holds confirmations on the Christian holy day of Pentecost which falls on May 31 this year. Although the stay at home order is scheduled to end May 18, nobody is sure if it will be extended again and what kind of protective measures may remain in place.
In the meantime, churches are learning to navigate combining traditional teachings and practices with 21st-century platforms. Our Lady of Victory has moved their classes online, says Father Alan Wielinski. “There’s some online activity and preparation being done that way.” As for the date, he says, “Our confirmations are postponed and at this point, we’re waiting to be contacted by the bishop’s office as to when we’re able to reschedule.”
Federated Church in Fergus Falls holds their confirmations in February and they only hold it once a year.
Bethel Lutheran Church has postponed their confirmation, too. “They are continuing their meetings, doing distance learning I guess you would call it, watching videos and doing lessons online,” says Brittany Christenson. “As far as the reception and the actual being confirmed, (that) will be in the fall.”
