As government and health officials urge Americans to avoid gatherings, with events being canceled and schools closing, churches are working to continue providing services to parishioners during this Lenten season.
First Lutheran Church canceled their in-house service this past Sunday, broadcasting it through the radio and online livestreaming instead. While they haven’t made an official decision yet to commit to that change for the next few services, it seems likely that’s what they’ll be doing, though the final decision will be made over the next couple of days.
Bethel Lutheran Church also canceled service Sunday and this coming Sunday’s will also definitely be canceled. The Rev. Dave Foss said they’re encouraging people to watch the worship online. They’ll be recording services on Saturday and then uploading them onto the Bethel Lutheran website so people will have them available to stream Sunday morning at any time. Foss says this is what they’ll be doing for sure on March 22, but it seems likely that they’ll keep doing this until it’s safe to gather again.
The Federated Church in Fergus Falls has, for now, not made any changes to their services, including their Easter service, though their office hours have changed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Life Church hasn’t made a decision yet, but said they were looking at moving services online. Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church has canceled their last three fish fries for Lent and, in a press release by Bishop Donald Kettler of the Diocese of St. Cloud announced that churches in the diocese, including OLV, will suspend all public weekday and weekend masses effective immediately through Monday, April 13. All Catholics in the diocese remain dispensed from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass during this time.
New York state and Dallas have banned gatherings of more than 500 people, nine states have banned gatherings of more than 250 people and two states have banned gatherings of more than 100 people. Minnesota has not declared an outright ban, but Walz has recommended canceling gatherings of more than 250 people.
For questions about church services, be sure to call ahead of time and check The Daily Journal’s church directory Thursday.
