I’ve never been known as a glass-half-full type of person. But for some reason, I’m feeling it right now.
We are in probably the weirdest time in my lifetime. There is a lot that very few of us can control. Even the president and all the governors can only do so much. The virus will run its course, and while we can take many precautions, we as a society can only do so much.
For some reason, I take some comfort in that. It’s like sailing a boat. When it’s a light wind, there are things you can control on a sailboat. If the wind blows really, really hard, there’s not much you can do.
That said, this past week, as we all spend a lot of time in our homes, I have come to appreciate a few of the little things. Here are a few:
We have the internet. If this kind of thing had happened in the mid-’80s, it would be vastly different, and not in a good way. Because of the internet, we can still educate our children, see each other’s faces, do our jobs, have church services, and much, much more. There have been many negative things said about how the internet is the going to be the death of us. I’m betting many of those people who said such things have been Zooming their friends or checking their child’s assignments on Google Classroom. The internet is a tool. It’s no different than a gun, or a wrench, for that matter. People use it for good and bad. It’s being used for a lot of good right now.
We have lots of food. When I visit the grocery store, I see aisles and aisles full of food. Yes, eggs seem to be in short supply, but I’m sure there are plenty out there who have purchased more than they need. I can’t imagine that when plagues hit in the 1600s that the people were blessed with the abundance of cheap food that we have today. With the safety nets that are in place, even those who have lost their jobs will not starve. That we don’t have the luxury of going to restaurants reenforces the fact that food is plentiful. I actually have to cook it now.
Many in this area still have jobs. I see spring upon us, and the fields being prepped for planting. We are in the midst of farm country. Right now, that feels pretty good. People in the rest of the world need our farmers to do their jobs. And our farmers need the network of businesses to provide seed, fertilizer, pesticides, implements and other products. There will be plenty of work to do in farm country.
Similarly, health care workers certainly have security. With our regional hospital and nursing homes, there are many Fergus Falls residents employed in health care. The need is likely only going to get greater, as the timeline suggests the coronavirus will hit here soon.
Considering that health care and agriculture are the two largest industries in our area, the local economy is likely to fare far better than the rest of the country.
We live in a lovely area, and we still can enjoy it. Gov. Tim Walz may have canceled the Governor’s Fishing Opener in Otter Tail County, but he made a point to say he did not cancel fishing. We, of course, have plenty of fishing opportunities in our backyard. While all those city folks have to hole up in our homes, we can get on a lake.
I’m going to make an argument that golf should be acceptable as well. While certain accommodations have to be made to ensure social distancing, it seems like playing golf in solitude, or with others who follow their own ball, should not threaten spread of the virus.
In the meantime, I use my exercise time to take long walks and explore the city by foot. I have walked to the new entrance of the Central Lakes Trail, along the Veterans Trail which takes you through the monuments near the levy and over the Veterans Memorial Bridge, and by the river where, hopefully, we will have a trail someday.
Throughout this coronavirus crisis, I keep going back to a line in the movie “Passengers,” about a guy who accidentally wakes up 70 years too early on a spaceship headed to a new planet. “You can’t get so hung up on where you’d rather be, that you forget to make the most of where you are.”
Let’s all make the most of where we are this month.
Joel Myhre is a Fergus Falls resident.
