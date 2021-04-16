A drive past local car dealerships make it clear the pandemic has left a rather large mark on the industry. Inventory, while slowly improving, is still much lower than it had been prior to the spring of 2020. Steve Weber, general sales manager at Quality Toyota, shared that manufacturers shut down production for a number of months and they have been trying to build up their inventory ever since. At one point, the Quality Toyota lot was down to merely six new vehicles in stock. Today there are about 30 in stock, another 30 on the way, and an additional 30 that have been allocated to them, though new trucks are still absent from their lot.
Ben Brimhall, internet sales manager at Minnesota Motor Company, explained that obtaining new or preowned vehicles and parts remains a challenge and that a microchip shortage has largely affected the timeliness of new vehicle production. “The manufacturers have been adapting and working with the dealerships the best they can,” Brimhall shared.
Efforts of manufacturers extend beyond just pumping out new vehicles and parts. Toyota financial services has deferred payments and extended leases due to financial hardship throughout the pandemic and many manufacturers are offering generous programs and incentives on new vehicle purchases at this time. General Motors has some vehicles over 20% off or are offering 0% APR financing for 72 months and Toyota has incentives from 0% APR financing up to $2,000 cash back.
While manufacturers are still playing catchup on the new-vehicle end of the market, the availability of preowned vehicles is also in short supply. It’s a classic supply and demand situation. Customers are extending leases and with fewer new vehicles available for trade-ins, fewer preowned vehicles are hitting the lots. The lack of supply is driving up demand, which is resulting in preowned vehicle prices being elevated.
“I can’t remember seeing prices this high at auction,” Weber said, pointing out this extends to customers being able to get top dollar for their preowned vehicles at trade in. “We want to offer our customers the best value for their money. We look at each individual used vehicle every seven days and make sure we are offering a great value to our customers.”
Both new and used car sales have been good, as of late, it’s simply a matter of supply meeting demand and getting more vehicles on dealership lots. Currently, Quality Toyota is meeting demand by preselling vehicles allocated to them before they hit the lot.
“We just need more inventory on both sides to keep up with demand,” said Weber.
