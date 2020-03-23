As many events and gatherings are being canceled as a result of CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic, one area that is being hit hard is the arts. Currently, the CDC recommends canceling community-wide gatherings of more than 250 people, as well as canceling gatherings of more than 10 people for organizations that serve higher-risk populations.
Kaddatz Galleries has had to cancel their adult art tables on March 24 and April 21 and their family art table on April 4 and May 2 at the library. Their After School Artz Academy, Kaddatz Kidz workshops and marquetry class with David Jacobson have all also been postponed, and programming at PioneerCare is suspended until visitor restrictions are lifted. Their next main gallery exhibit, Blayze Buseth’s “Tom’s Adventure,” has been rescheduled for June 17 through July 31. The current exhibit, “Quilt Not Quilt,” will remain up until April 18 and the installation of Jenny Field’s Retrospective exhibition (April 30 - June 13) will continue as scheduled.
Kaddatz Galleries itself is closed until March 27 and staff will be working remotely. They will keep their Facebook and website updated with any changes. “The Kaddatz is also asking that artists and patrons alike ‘check in’ to the Kaddatz Galleries via Facebook and Instagram to update us on what they’re creating,” says gallery curator and manager Jess Torgerson.
Springboard for the Arts is also closed and staff are working from home. While they’re still offering some services like individual artist career consultations, their public events have been postponed. “For the time being, all of our public-facing events are postponed,” says Michele Anderson, rural program director for Springboard. “We’re just following all of the Department of Health guidelines for that, but we are, at the same time, looking into doing online workshops, which should be announced in more detail soon. We experimented with a Facebook Live on Friday with an attorney that answered questions for artists live, so we might be doing some more of those types of things, too.”
They currently do not have an artist in residence and they will presumably be postponing the next couple of artists but are waiting to see. “The last thing we want is for an artist to travel here and get stuck if they’re quarantined. It’s highly recommended people just stay home right now,” Anderson says.
Springboard for the Arts also offers funds to artists who have experienced an emergency that affects their careers through their emergency relief fund. As a result of event cancellations, including events, workshops and classes that artists have come to rely on for income, Springboard has received requests totaling $230,000. The relief fund grants $500 to artists who qualify and apply. “It’s not a lot of money, it’s only $500, but right now, and many other times, $500 can be the difference between paying April rent, which is due very soon, (and not). Artists are really, deeply affected by this because many of their careers rely on in-person performances and teaching workshops and classes with elders or with students in the community, so the bottom has really dropped out of their main sources of income right now,” says Anderson. “The biggest concern we have is that most artists don’t qualify for unemployment because they work on a contract basis so they don’t have that to rely on right now.”
Springboard has so far raised $50,000 to meet that need through GiveMN (givemn.org/story/Epf3ag). “We’re working with individuals to help spread the word about the fund and with some of our funders to help keep it replenished. There’s a huge need right now, both in Fergus Falls and beyond,” says Anderson. “There’s just so much uncertainty for artists ... not only have they lost income in the immediate, the present time, but it’s really hard for them to predict when they can count on that kind of income in the future.”
There’s also the risk that summer events might be affected. The CDC is currently recommending suspension of gatherings of more than 50 people for eight weeks, affecting events into mid-May. Cancellations in March and April are creating a build-up of postponed events. “It’s going to affect people beyond whatever closures are going on just because of travel and the backlog of activity and planning that is so uncertain right now,” says Anderson. “So they’re not canceling, but they’re really not able to count on anything until they know more.” Eight weeks is also only a possibility, the CDC warns cancellations may be recommended for as long as 20 weeks.
