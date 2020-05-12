Due to the coronavirus quarantine, LRAC board meetings and career development grant and fellowship reviews will be held online.
These meetings will be accessible to the public. Those looking to join the meeting please email the office and request directions on how to join online.
LRAC May Meeting Schedule
Tuesday, May 19, 6:30-7 p.m. career development grants; 7 p.m. LRAC business meeting.
LRAC June Meeting Schedule
• Tuesday, June 16, 6:30 - 7:15 p.m. fellowship grant; 7:15-8:30 p.m. LRAC business meeting.
The public is invited to join online for the grant reviews and business meeting. Please contact the LRAC office to request directions on how to access the meetings online.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.