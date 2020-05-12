Due to the coronavirus quarantine, LRAC board meetings and career development grant and fellowship reviews will be held online.

These meetings will be accessible to the public. Those looking to join the meeting please email the office and request directions on how to join online.

 

LRAC May Meeting Schedule

Tuesday, May 19, 6:30-7 p.m. career development grants; 7 p.m. LRAC business meeting.

 

LRAC June Meeting Schedule

• Tuesday, June 16, 6:30 - 7:15 p.m. fellowship grant;  7:15-8:30 p.m. LRAC business meeting.

 

The public is invited to join online for the grant reviews and business meeting. Please contact the LRAC office to request directions on how to access the meetings online.

