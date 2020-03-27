Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) and Lake Region Healthcare (LRH) are pleased to announce a joint partnership with local manufacturers to produce personal protective equipment (PPE) and other supplies to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hospitals across the country are scrambling for the basic medical supplies needed to treat COVID-19 patients and to protect their workforce. “It’s inevitable that our entire enterprise including LRH, Prairie Ridge Hospital and Health Services (PRHHS), and Mill Street Residence (MSR), will experience a critical shortfall supplies and medical equipment if COVID-19 cases continue to rise,” according to LRH interim CEO, Kent Mattson. “We appreciate the quick and responsive action by our local manufacturers to help us and the community meet our local demands given the international shortages,” he added.
GFF CEO Annie Deckert and Supply Chain Director for LRH/PRHHS/MSR, Joe Bichler, have worked together to identify and connect with local manufacturers to come up with a solution for projected shortages of face masks, shields, gowns and other personal protective equipment. “Reliable local healthcare is the heartbeat of our communities, and the instant Joe connected with me, I knew this needed to become our No. 1 priority,” Deckert said.
One of the initial contacts Deckert made was to Craig Koefod, owner of Excel Plastics, LLC in Fergus Falls, a manufacturer of Point of Purchase (POP) displays for visual merchandising. Recognizing the shift in product demand, Koefod was quick to support the idea of exploring their potential capabilities to produce plastic face shields on site.
In the course of just a few days, the three entities were able to produce a prototype that will result in the production of 4,000 shields for LRH.
“As a local family-owned business, we pride ourselves not only on making great products but also in the way we care for our employees and our community. We are privileged to help in any way we can,” Koefod said.
Another successful connection made was with Sharon Heifort, Co-owner of Shortex Products, Inc. in Fergus Falls, a manufacturer who supplies the marine industry with various fabric products, including boat covers, boat lift canopy covers and related marine accessories.
Heifort says "As a small business in Fergus Falls that serves the marine industry, we were eager to respond to Annie’s (GFF) inquiry of our company’s production capacity and ability to sew gowns for LRH. Bill Kasper, my partner and I, feel very fortunate to be able to keep our employees working during these uncertain times and help our local hospitals. Our skilled employees and equipment have allowed us to contribute to this cause.”
“The immediate, supportive response received from Fergus Falls area manufacturers was overwhelming according to Deckert. “We are beyond pleased with the rapid turnaround Craig, Sharon, and their team, have made. They have stepped up in a big way, responding quickly to design modifications needed and doing everything possible to quickly and accurately meet the critical needs we have,” Bichler said.
In these unprecedented times, partnership between our regional hospital system and private businesses are crucial. As the strain on the supply chain tightens, rapid production on local levels must ramp up. If your business can manufacture PPE items such as surgical or isolation gowns, surgical masks, face shields or hand sanitizer, please contact Greater Fergus Falls at 218-321-2079 or for additional information.
Bichler and Deckert are also working to connect other regional healthcare organizations and first responders to identify their needs and connect them with these local resources. Larger state and nationwide efforts are also in the works to address this global shortage. GFF representatives are working closely with officials from these offices to leverage our local efforts.
