Lake Region Healthcare announced today they have opened at a Respiratory Clinic on the main floor of their Fergus Falls Main Clinic.
According to Dr. Erin Peterson, an internal medicine specialist involved with COVID-19 preparedness, this area of the clinic has been partitioned off to be dedicated solely to serving patients who have upper respiratory symptoms. “The dedication of this location will help us provide the safest experience for all of our patients and staff,” she said.
Patients will need to call for an appointment at the respiratory clinic. Registration of the patients will be done by phone and patients will be given instruction on being escorted directly to the respiratory clinic. Patients who have appointments with other providers in the clinic, who are upper respiratory symptom-free, will continue to be directed to the appropriate area of the clinic for their appointment after being screened at the entrance. Patients who do not have an appointment will not be allowed to enter the facility and will be asked to call the clinic for further guidance.
“The space dedicated for the respiratory clinic along with creation of a patient flow that eliminates a waiting room experience for these patients, will help us isolate the care being provided to these patients, providing the safest environment for them, as well as staff and other patients being seen in our clinic,” according to Kent Mattson, CEO. “In addition, we conduct a thorough disinfection of each exam room – as we do between patients throughout our clinic every day.”
LRH plans to operate this clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays, and as with all COVID-19 activity, Mattson said this is a fluid and changing situation and these hours and practices may change to meet community care needs.
More COVID-19 Resources
- Patients with questions or concerns about an upcoming appointment should call their local clinic. Phone numbers for all LRH and PRHHS locations are available at: https://www.lrhc.org/contact-us/ and https://www.prairiehealth.org/contact-us/.
- Questions about COVID-19 can be addressed by the MN Department of Health Hotline: 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903.
- Patients who are experiencing symptoms should call their local provider’s office to be screened and receive further instruction about home management strategies, or whether they should seek further testing or treatment.
- Visit www.lrhc.org/covid19 for the latest local updates. To learn more about social distancing and what you can do to reduce the spread, visit www.lrhc.org/socialdistance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.