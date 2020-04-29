Lake Region Healthcare's Foundation announced today they will be participating in the #GiveAtHomeMN virtual fundraising event, taking place May 1-8, by GiveMN.org, the organization that hosts Minnesota's Give to the Max Day.
"The staff at Lake Region Healthcare is working around the clock to make sure you and your family stay safe and healthy. COVID-19 is presenting all of us with unprecedented challenges, but now more than ever, our teams are here for you and the Foundation wants to help ensure it stays that way," said Foundation Coordinator, Laura Gervais.
She said the organization continues to work to provide the best quality care related to COVID-19 testing and treatment. At the same time, the need for emergency care, immunizations, routine lab work, labor and delivery, behavioral health and other services doesn’t stop during a pandemic.
Because of the sudden demand for essential medical supplies and other protective gear like gloves and safety glasses, the LRH Foundation is seeking to expand giving to its COVID-19 Relief and Response fund help to keep our community healthy. During #GiveAtHomeMN (May 1-8), they have set a goal of $5,000 to raise funds for essential PPE supplies, COVID-19 capital purchases and health and wellness support for front line workers.
Gervais said gifts will be used to ensure staff can continue to serve the many patients that walk through the doors at LRH every day and help control the spread of COVID-19. To donate visit the LRH Foundation GiveMN page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.