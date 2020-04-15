Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota is seeking the public’s help sowing face masks to help protect “people supported by the organization, employees, volunteers and the greater community.”
Online go to lssmn.org/sewmasks for face mask patterns and updated dropoff information which includes locations in Bemidji, Brainerd, Duluth, Fergus Falls, Mankato, Moorhead, Rochester, St. Cloud, St. Paul and Willmar.
Masks can be mailed to: LSS State Center, Attention: Operation Masks, 2485 Como Ave., St. Paul, MN 55108.
