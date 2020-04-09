The past few weeks have been a whirlwind at M State. In less than two weeks on our campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena, our faculty worked tirelessly to convert more than 600 on-campus courses to online formats, more than 95% of our employees moved their offices home to telecommute, and many of the services provided on campus to students were transitioned to virtual services with extended hours. It seems, at least for the moment, that higher education as we know it has changed completely.
Our students “came back” to classes on March 30. We anticipated a barrage and panic but instead have seen a grittiness and can-do attitude from everyone. In my reflections, I have spent a lot of time thinking about what hasn’t changed at M State:
Student focus
All of the work done by our employees was done because we love our students, and we always have. In this economy, our employees could work anywhere, but they choose to work in education, with our students. That has been the case since we first opened our doors, and it is still the case today. Everything we do is to help our students succeed, and we are laser-focused in our efforts.
Resilience
Once we discovered that over 600 courses needed to be shifted to online and that most of our employees would be working from home, I heard a few rumblings about things that couldn’t be changed. To be honest, that reaction was expected. We were all in shock, to some degree. In just a matter of days, though, I started getting text messages, emails and calls from employees, and the tone had changed to “not only can it be done, we will do it better than anyone else.” I am so proud to be president of this college!
Collaboration
In all of the craziness, the most amazing thing happened. Any lines that existed in the way the college normally functions, disappeared completely. Title, department or campus didn’t matter: Everyone kept their eyes on the day our students were coming back, and they figured out ways to collaborate and get things done. It was remarkable to see and something that will make us even stronger as we move forward together. Without question, our employees lived our “All In” motto 24/7 over the last few weeks.
Pride
Our team was ready to put everything else in their lives on hold to get ready for our students to return. Even when they were scared, anxious and unsure, they put on a brave and confident face for our students, stakeholders and colleagues. Through every change in direction (which, by the way, happened at least twice a day), they shifted, retooled and adapted. They did it because we are all incredibly proud of our college and the work we do. We change lives every single day. We believe in students before they believe in themselves, and we build strong communities. That is something to celebrate!
We don’t know when things will return to “normal,” but we are confident we will be a stronger college because we have gone through this together. We have an incredible team at M State, and we are ready to teach and serve all students and help them achieve their dreams, no matter how that’s done.
Dr. Carrie Brimhall is the president of Minnesota State Community and Technical College.
