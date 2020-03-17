All M State Spartan spring sports have been canceled following the NJCAA’s announcement Monday that it was ending competition for the remainder of the academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
M State Athletic Director Jason Retzlaff said the decision affects baseball, softball and golf, where the Spartan golfers had been scheduled to compete in June in the Division III National Championship for the ninth consecutive year.
“This is a sad day for Spartan athletics,” Retzlaff said. “We feel for our wonderful student-athletes who have worked so hard to prepare for their seasons and won’t get the opportunity to compete. We appreciate their dedication and look forward to helping them move forward with their athletic plans, whether it is returning to M State for 2020-21 or taking the next step to a four-year college.”
The NJCAA’s suspension of athletic events includes all practices, regular season, post-season and national championship play. All face-to-face recruiting for sports is also halted until April 15.
M State has canceled its planned April 1 Spartan Sports Showcase for area high school athletes, and the Spartan Athletic Banquet set for April 27 has been canceled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.