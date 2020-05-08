Importance of mental health

Jason Bergstrand and Natalie Knutson of the Thrive Initiative hosted an event in October discussing mental health. With May being Mental Health Awareness Month, Minnesota Human Services mentions that those suffering from mental health issues may need an extra hand during the pandemic.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and, this year, even the most resilient among us are facing extraordinary pressures and unprecedented circumstances. It’s always important to make sure you’re taking care of yourself mentally and physically, but these days some of us may need a helping hand.

“The pandemic has thrown us all a curveball,” said Minnesota Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead. “When it comes to mental health, we have to acknowledge the fact that we are living through difficult times and then make sure to take care of ourselves and our loved ones.”

From worries about employment, illness, finances, seeing businesses in our community close, an inability to rely on consistent access to some goods and services and being unable to see some of our friends and family, there’s a lot to feel reasonably anxious about. Some of that stress and anxiety may be manageable, but it’s important to know when 

