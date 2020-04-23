Lake Region Healthcare (LRH) announced the winner of its annual winter health challenge in an unusual fashion this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Forced to cancel its annual wellness Expo, LRH took to social media and announced the winner via Facebook Live on Thursday morning, the date the Expo was originally scheduled to be held at the Prairie Wetlands Learning Center in Fergus Falls.
Markus Bischof of Fergus Falls was the lucky winner and happened to be in his yard gardening when the Lake Region Healthcare van pulled into his driveway to announce his good fortune on Facebook Live. “Should I put on a face mask?” were his first words, as masked LRH employees approached with a bouquet of balloons and a gift certificate for a houseboat trip on Crane Lake in Minnesota’s own Voyageur’s National Park.
“Move More, Explore More” was the theme of this year’s health challenge and the community was asked to report their physical activity weekly to see if they could collectively exercise enough miles to visit all 61 national parks in 61 days. This was the seventh consecutive year LRH and its Foundation sponsored a health challenge and the Bischof’s say they’ve participated every single year. “We love National Parks,” Bischof said.
The challenge began on Sunday, February 20th and a total of nearly 48,000 miles in physical activity were logged by community members up through this past Tuesday. A total of 458 people registered and about 375 regularly submitted mileage. Anyone who submitted activity in at least four of the eight weeks was eligible for the grand prize. Markus tallied an impressive total of 304 miles during the 8-week challenge and his wife Carol joined in with another 188 miles. “We did a variety of activities,” said Bischof in an interview after receiving his prize. “We took a Tai Ji class at the YMCA, did strength or resistance exercises at the Senior Center three times a week and hiked several miles a day at Maplewood or Glendalough State Park. We also do a lot of gardening, we plant trees and cut firewood,” he added, noting that he planted about 50 trees just today from the Soil and Water Conservation District. “Since the COVID-19 shutdown, we have been exercising on our stationary bike, hiking on our hobby farm and spending more days at the State Parks along with resistance exercises at home with bands and weights,” Bischof said.
“It is so fantastic to see such an active and inspiring participant win the grand prize. We had so much fun returning to the physical activity focus and tracking the miles people exercised each week,” said LRH Wellness Director, Natalie Knutson. She said the National Parks theme was well received, especially once COVID-19 hit and everyone was stuck at home. “The virtual visits to beautiful landscapes at national parks across the country was a fun way to travel to breathtaking destinations across the country from the confines of our homes while motivating people to keep getting out & exercising every day both for their physical and mental health during these days of isolation,” she added.
In addition to the houseboat voucher, several other prizes will be awarded to participants over the coming weeks in additional Facebook Live sessions. “We wanted to keep people moving & active beyond the end date given the stay-at-home order and physical distancing recommendations that continue to challenge our communities,” Knutson said. Other prizes will include cash, gift certificates, and outdoor activity themed items. As for the Bischof’s, they say they’ll take their houseboat trip this summer with their two boys and their families.
For more information on the Move More Explore More Challenge, please visit www.lrhc.org/Movemore.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.