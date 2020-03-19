The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported that a case of COVID-19 was presumptive in Wadena County. It is now being reported that the case was in Clay County
According to the MDH, it had an old address for the person with the case and now has made a correction.
In a majority of cases, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. Health officials recommend individuals and families make a plan in case someone gets sick. They also suggest following the same steps that you would to avoid the seasonal flu:
• Stay home and away from others if you are sick.
• Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or a tissue.
• Wash your hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and water.
• Avoid touching your face throughout the day.
MDH has set up a public hotline available daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The hotline number is 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903.
Anyone can call this number with questions about COVID-19. Visit www.cdc.gov and www.health.state.mn.us for more information about COVID-19.
