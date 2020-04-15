Minnesota officials on Wednesday reported 87 deaths tied to COVID-19, up eight from Tuesday, as the number of people in intensive care units jumped to 93, up from 75. Nearly 200 people are hospitalized.
The total count of positive tests for the disease since the pandemic began hit 1,809, with just over half recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated. Health data experts believe the total case count represents a sliver of the number of Minnesotans carrying the coronavirus.
One other concern surfacing in Wednesday’s data: The reported daily testing of Minnesotans — a key piece of the effort to restart the economy — has been falling in recent days.
Gov. Tim Walz has said the state needs to be testing some 5,000 people a day by early May as part of the effort to reopen the economy. However, Health Department statistics show the state reporting an average 940 daily tests completed Monday through Wednesday, down about a third compared to Monday through Friday last week.
Walz told reporters Wednesday that he still believed that 5,000 daily tests were still possible and such a ramp up was absolutely crucial to restoring daily life, but that logistical problems and an initial belief the feds would take command of testing had delayed the process, and that Minnesota would have to “go it alone” now.
Other states are in the same boat, he said, adding that Minnesota, with Mayo Clinic and other resources, has the potential to lead the nation on testing. “To do anything less is going to have us stuck in this place that is unsustainable.”
The new numbers come a day after Minnesota officials made it clear that the economic toll from the COVID-19 pandemic is falling heavily on women and people of color.
About 14 percent of Minnesota’s workforce have applied for unemployment in recent weeks. Nearly 26 percent of the nonwhite labor force is seeking unemployment help, compared to about 12 percent of the white labor force. Of the total applicants, 55 percent are women.
On Wednesday, Steve Grove, the state’s employment and economic development commissioner said the state had fully implemented the 13-week extension of unemployment benefits for eligible applications spelled out in the recent federal aid package.
He said he hoped to have the federally funded aid system for self-employed and contract worker in place by the end of the month, and he encouraged people to apply even if they aren’t yet eligible.
Among the other updates posted Wednesday by the Health Department:
The latest deaths include six in Hennepin County, with one each in St. Louis and Clay counties. Officials say nearly every one of Minnesota’s deaths involved people with underlying health problems; most had been living in long-term care settings.
Those long-term group care setting are a “particularly ripe environment” for COVID-19 and other infections, Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Wednesday. She noted, though, that of the 108 group care facilities in the state with at least one confirmed case, half still only have one case, suggesting that the efforts to check the spread are working.
71 of Minnesota’s 87 counties have at least one confirmed case, up one from Tuesday, with Norman County seeing its first positive test.
Officials on Wednesday expressed some optimism on one key issue — the scramble to secure supplies of masks and other personal protection gear for health workers that can be stockpiled for the expected coming surge in cases.
While that’s been a crisis in some states, Minnesota’s stay-at-home order and other moves have pushed back the expected hospitalizations peak in the summer. That’s bought officials time to connect with international supply chains.
Alice Roberts-Davis, commissioner of the Department of Administration, said the state’s been able to tap corporate partners who’ve helped open doors to health care supplies around the world.
Walz has signaled the state planned to move into a more aggressive posture to test for COVID-19 and trace and isolate those infected as part of the next phase of reopening parts of the economy.
Minnesota has tested a little more than 40,000 people for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. But before the state begins returning to normal, Walz said he was aiming for some 5,000 tests per day or 40,000 a week and pushing to get the more aggressive testing regimen ramped up by May 4, when his current stay-at-home order is set to expire.
Walz on Wednesday said he was envisioning economic restart scenarios where, say, a factory workforce could be tested and then go back to work with the site decontaminated and a system in place to take temperatures and then test, trace and isolate anyone with symptoms going forward “so we don’t have to shut everything.”
“You can’t just say you want to restart” the economy, he added, citing the recent shutdown of the massive Smithfield Foods pork plant in Sioux Falls, S.D., near the Minnesota border, amid a COVID-19 outbreak. “It does us no good to send everybody back to work and get everybody sick.”
Noting that Minnesota has the lowest infection rate in the country, Walz reiterated that the efforts over the past month to keep people staying at home at out of public spaces was working to check the disease, despite the huge economic toll it’s taking.
“All of this sacrifice that we made could be eaten up very, very quickly,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.