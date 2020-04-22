Gov. Tim Walz is expected to announce a major statewide COVID-19 testing plan Wednesday, a crucial piece of the state’s effort to control the spread of the disease and slowly reopen the economy.
Walz has said that a massive increase in testing — both tests that diagnose people who have the virus and tests that determine whether someone has developed antibodies to fight the virus — is necessary to restart parts of the economy.
The governor has said he wants at least 5,000 tests completed daily, but the state’s doing only about a quarter of that currently. Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota say together they have the capacity to provide upwards of 40,000 tests daily. The institutions are expected to play key roles in the testing ramp-up.
U experts last week said that with $20 million in state funding they could soon begin testing up to 10,000 people per day for the coronavirus and another 10,000 per day for the presence of antibodies that indicate they have recovered from COVID-19.
While it's not clear where funding to ramp up testing will come from, Walz has $124 million left in a state COVID-19 fund that could provide financial support to make testing more widely available and faster.
Walz and state health officials are expected to update reporters at 2 p.m. on the testing efforts as well on the newly released counts of cases, hospitalizations and deaths tied to COVID-19.
A spokesperson confirmed the governor would unveil a major ramp-up in testing during that briefing.
COVID-19 deaths jump
News that a massive testing effort would be set in motion came on the same day the Health Department reported Minnesota deaths jumped to 179, up 19 from Tuesday, the largest jump in deaths reported by the agency since the pandemic began.
The number of people currently hospitalized rose only slightly while the total number of patients in intensive care fell by 10 to 107, an indication that the ICU system is not yet getting overwhelmed.
The state has now confirmed 2,721 total positive tests for the disease, up from 2,567 Tuesday. Of the total cases identified since the pandemic began, roughly half of those patients have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated.
The latest counts come a day after health officials made clear that many curbs on daily life must continue.
Federal guidelines say states should wait until they see a two-week downward trend in cases before beginning to reopen their economies. “By that measure, we are not ready to reopen,” Jan Malcolm, the state’s health commissioner, said Tuesday.
Nobles County in southwestern Minnesota continues to be a hot spot for COVID-19 outbreaks, the largest cluster outside the Twin Cities area and Rochester and the highest rate of COVID-19 cases of any county by far relative to its population.
The JBS pork processing plant in Worthington is at the center of the Nobles County outbreak. On Monday morning, company executives announced they were indefinitely shutting the plant, which employs some 2,000 workers, to try and get control of the situation.
On Wednesday, the Health Department said Nobles County now has 126 confirmed positive tests for the disease, up 25 from Tuesday. It has just two cases last week. The county also recorded its first death from the disease.
Gov. Tim Walz continues to face political pressure from Republicans to restart the economy, but he’s held to his plan of using science to drive his decision-making.
While Walz has OK’d a restart to golfing, boating and other outdoor activities within social distancing rules, he’s said that restaurants, bars and big sporting venues — places that draw big crowds close together — will be among the last to reopen.
And complete normalcy is not on the table in the near future, the governor said. Minnesotans are “going to have to change the way business is done for the next 18 months,” Walz said Monday. “The retail buying experience is going to change dramatically.”
