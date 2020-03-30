Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) and a coalition of distilleries in Minneapolis including Tattersall Distilling, Du Nord Craft Spirits and Brother Justus Whiskey, are pleased to announce a partnership to provide Lake Region Healthcare (LRH) with 125 gallons of hand sanitizer beginning next week.
The coalition, called All Hands Minnesota, is producing 9,000 gallons of hand sanitizer each week and will be announcing more partners across the state.
Tattersall Distilling co-founder Jon Kreidler said, “The goal of this initiative is to get hand sanitizer into the hands of those that need it most right now, including healthcare, first responders, the homeless, high risk and other people who really need it.”
The coalition is working with groups across the state and is hoping to get the governor’s office involved as well.
Hospitals across the country are scrambling for the basic medical supplies needed to treat COVID-19 patients and to protect their workforce. GFF has been working with local manufacturers, Excel Plastics and Shoretex, to begin producing face shields and hospital gowns for LRH, and eventually other regional hospitals. GFF CEO Annie Deckert, Tattersall Distilling and LRH took swift action to partner to rebuild the critically low supply of hand sanitizer.
“We are grateful for this and every local partnership that’s helping us meet critical supply shortages during this pandemic,” said LRH interim CEO, Kent Mattson. "It’s a demonstration of Minnesota’s innovative and community spirit, banding together to make things happen when neighbors are in need."
“These partnerships truly demonstrate the power our communities and local businesses have as we work together to navigate this time of need,” Deckert said.
In these unprecedented times, partnership between our regional hospital system and private businesses are crucial. As the strain on the supply chain tightens, rapid production on local levels must ramp up. For more information or if your business can manufacture PPE items such as surgical or isolation gowns, surgical masks, face shields or hand sanitizer, please contact Greater Fergus Falls at 218-321-2079.
