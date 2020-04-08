For the continued safety of our staff and visitors and in compliance with Governor Walz’s April 8 executive order involving public accommodations, the Minnesota Historical Society will extend temporary closure of its historic sites and museums. All MNHS locations will remain closed to the public until May 4. The extended stay home order remains in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, May 3.

In addition, all public events, field trips and rentals are suspended until May 4. 

MNHS staff members who can work from home are doing so, and critical staff is ensuring the security of historic sites and resources. There is no change in staffing through April. 

MNHS leadership is closely monitoring developments related to COVID-19 and is in regular contact with federal and state health officials. 

