On Wednesday, Minnesota received over $1 billion from the Coronavirus Relief Fund, appropriated through the federal CARES Act, after registering through a portal made available earlier this week. These funds will be used to help offset the state’s costs associated with responding to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The state is providing critical funding to hospitals, public health departments and first responders as we work together to keep Minnesotans safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Gov. Tim Walz. “This critical federal funding will help support Minnesota’s state and local governments as we continue our efforts to combat the spread of the virus in Minnesota.”
Minnesota is expected to receive nearly $2.2 billion through the Coronavirus Relief Fund, with a portion of that allocation directed to local units of government.
“This is an important first step from the federal government as Minnesota responds to COVID-19 in a fiscally responsible manner,” said Commissioner Myron Frans of Minnesota Management and Budget.
The remaining balance of the payment amounts due to Minnesota will be paid no later than April 24, 2020. States are waiting for additional guidance from the U.S. Department of the Treasury on how these funds can be spent.
