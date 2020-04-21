Deaths mounted and new case numbers in the triple digits continued again on Monday as Minnesota continued grappling with what Gov. Tim Walz said could be the beginning of a major surge of the coronavirus.
While the state is positioned to cope with a spike in cases, Walz said, normal life won't return anytime soon.
"Minnesota has started potentially up the climb that we thought would come,” Walz told reporters of the past six days of COVID-19 data.
Here are the latest coronavirus statistics:
2,470 cases via 46,850 tests.
143 deaths.
602 cases requiring hospitalization.
237 people remain hospitalized; 126 in intensive care.
Youngest person in ICU is 20 years old.
1,202 patients recovered.
Also on Monday, the governor said he had a good conversation with President Trump over the weekend. Walz said he feels state and federal authorities are now aligned on how to restart the economy.
Trump on Friday stoked dissent for Walz's stay-at-home order by tweeting, "LIBERATE MINNESOTA!" the same day as hundreds gathered in front of the governor's mansion to protest the quarantine.
Walz said he told Trump the tweeting "is not really helpful," but added that he's not interested in placing blame. Rather, Walz said he told the president that Minnesota was trying to “thread the needle opening businesses while keeping people safe,” and Trump “expressed great desire to continue to work with us.”
Science and experts will continue guiding Walz's response to the coronavirus, he said, including how to reopen the state.
However, he also cautioned that even when businesses and retail establishments start to reopen they are “going to have to change the way business is done for the next 18 months …. the retail buying experience is going to change dramatically.”
There must be a clear safety plan before businesses can reopen on a broad scale, he added. "If opening up the businesses were safe, we'd do it tomorrow,” he said. “Just to say open up, that's not reasonable."
