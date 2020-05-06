A Minnesota Senate staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the self-quarantine of senators and staff who might have been in contact with the person.
Senators and staff were alerted to the case within the past day and told that the Senate Republican caucus employee helped with contact tracing to determine who might have been in proximity to the infected person.
“All staff and senators who may have come in contact with this individual have been notified and have been advised to self quarantine,” one of two emails to Senate employees and members said. MPR News reviewed both emails.
It’s not clear how many staff members or lawmakers are being instructed to stay away from the Capitol and for how long. A Senate Republican spokesperson said she did not have that information Wednesday.
The disclosure comes as the Legislature moves into its busiest period with the May 18 adjournment bearing down. Many lawmakers and legislative aides have been working remotely since March as a precaution, but some have had to come to the Capitol to help develop and pass bills.
In March, a Minnesota House employee was presumed to have been infected and similar isolation steps were put in place.
The Capitol has been undergoing additional cleaning, lawmakers have been spread out during sessions and other social distance measures have been in place for several weeks.
