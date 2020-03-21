State health officials Saturday announced the first death in Minnesota linked to COVID-19.
The death occurred Thursday. State officials said it was a Ramsey County resident in their 80s who had recently tested positive for COVID-19, and was the contact of an earlier confirmed case.
“Gwen and I extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones during this time of loss,” Gov. Tim Walz said in a news release. “As COVID-19 continues to spread in Minnesota, we must all do what we can to keep each other safe.”
The daily update from the Minnesota Department of Health reported 138 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state on Saturday, up from 115 on Friday.
That includes the first confirmed case in St. Louis County. County officials said the patient "is a woman in her late 60s who is currently recovering at home. Her infection is linked to domestic travel, and not the result of community transmission."
“At this point, there has been no request for the county to provide any essential services," Amy Westbrook, St. Louis County Public Health Division Director, said in a news release. "It is believed she has had no contact with anyone outside her family. Close contacts have been asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days from their exposure date and will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms."
Other counties reporting their first cases on Saturday were Wabasha, Jackson and Steele, in southern Minnesota.
Steele County officials said the two cases reported were "a person in their 40s and a person in their 50s with apparent transmission (from) traveling to other states ... These patients are in isolation at home and recovering."
The vast majority of cases in Minnesota have been in the Twin Cities metro area, with 52 confirmed cases in Hennepin County and 17 in Ramsey County.
However, health officials said the actual number of coronavirus cases statewide is much higher — they’ve completed 4,090 tests, rationing them to the most vulnerable people, amid a national shortage of supplies.
State leaders continued pleading with the public to practice social distancing and to stay home whenever, especially if feeling sick.
“The measures that each individual can do are really the front line and most effective thing we can do to flatten that curve and stop COVID-19 from having the impact on our country that would be devastating,” Walz said in a Friday news conference.
There were nearly 1,300 frozen samples awaiting coronavirus testing on Friday. Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said people with symptoms — which include a fever and cough — should manage them at home if they’re able. “It is not necessary to have a COVID-19 diagnosis,” she said.
People who are sick and still choose to go out in public “are undermining all we as a community are trying to accomplish" with mitigation efforts, she said.
California, New York and Illinois have ordered residents to stay home except for vital reasons. Walz Friday said he’s not ready to issue such a shelter-in-place order, but that could change at any moment as new information comes in.
Nationwide, there have been more than 15,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 201 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control data from Friday. Twenty-one Minnesota counties spanning the state have confirmed COVID-19 cases, but there haven’t been any coronavirus-related deaths confirmed in Minnesota.
Other updates from state leaders:
The Health Department is working to model how many intensive care beds and ventilators Minnesota has vs. how many could become necessary in the outbreak.
More than 95,000 people have applied for unemployment benefits this week, Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove said. About 85 percent of them had never applied for unemployment benefits before, he said, and a third are from restaurant, bar or entertainment workers.
Walz has asked President Trump for permission to activate the Minnesota National Guard under a law that has the federal government paying the bills.
State lawmakers say they will meet in session again when necessary to pass legislation related to the state’s COVID-19 response. So far, nothing is scheduled. Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka says he believes senators will need to vote in person and they have a plan for keeping people safe while voting.
