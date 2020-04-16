Minnesota officials Thursday reported 94 deaths tied to COVID-19, up seven from Wednesday. Hospitalizations rose, and 103 people were in intensive care units, up 10 from the prior day.
The new numbers came on the same day University of Minnesota scientists offered at least some hope in a key part of the COVID-19 battle. The U said its researchers have invented a way to solve the state’s testing shortage and dramatically expand testing statewide for COVID-19 and antibody resistance. The U is seeking $20 million from lawmakers to implement the plan.
Gov. Tim Walz has said Minnesota needs a drastic increase in COVID-19 testing in the next three weeks in order to begin safely reopening the state's economy. He’s pushing for 5,000 completed tests a day by May 4, when his stay-at-home order is set to expire — a tall order given that the state was reporting a daily average below 1,200 tests during the first days of this week.
State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Thursday she was aware of the U’s efforts but hadn’t had time to study them and couldn’t comment on the university’s specific proposal.
The Health Department reported 1,912 positive tests for the disease since the pandemic began, up about 100 from Wednesday. More than half of those who’ve tested positive so far have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated.
Health data experts caution that confirmed cases represent only a sliver of those Minnesotans carrying the coronavirus.
The seven additional deaths were in Hennepin and Ramsey counties. Officials say most of Minnesota’s deaths involved people with underlying health problems who were living in long-term care settings.
Seventy-two of 87 Minnesota counties now have at least one COVID-19 case confirmed. Mille Lacs is now on the list. While much of the focus has been on the Twin Cities metro area, the disease has found its way across Minnesota.
With 39 cases and four deaths, Martin County on the Minnesota-Iowa border continues to have the state’s most severe outbreak of any county relative to its population (19,785). The seven cases and two deaths in tiny Wilkin County, south of Moorhead on the North Dakota border, are also concerning given the number of residents (6,254).
Beyond their immediate concerns, state officials said Wednesday they're making headway on addressing shortages of masks and personal protection gear for health workers. They said the stay-at-home order and other measures pushed back the expected peak of hospitalizations to the summer, buying time for them to source and stockpile equipment.
While Republicans and Democrats have been fairly united in the state’s response to COVID-19, political rifts are continuing to grow.
Republican House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt this week argued that the state needed to tailor restrictions to those at higher risk and "allow the rest of us to go back to work." Walz, a DFLer reiterated Wednesday he also wants to get people back to their jobs but “you can’t just say you want to restart” the economy.
Noting that Minnesota has the lowest infection rate in the country, Walz said Minnesotan’s efforts over the past month to keep people home and out of crowded public spaces was working to check the disease.
“All of this sacrifice that we made,” he cautioned, “could be eaten up very quickly.”
Malcolm reiterated that sentiment on Thursday, noting that South Dakota is struggling with an outbreak now at a pork processing plant near the Minnesota border.
“Everybody understands the desire to return to work, to return to engaging in the community,” she said. “Doing that prematurely, or where we don’t have the measures in place to assess the safety of a workplace, can really back fire and put us in a worse situation than we are today.”
Peppered with reporter questions about when life might return to normal after the stay-at-home order ends May 4, Malcolm and Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director, couldn’t answer
Ehresmann said it was wise to let more data come in and evaluate it as the early May date draws near. “I’m with everyone,” she said, “who wants this to be over.”
