The Minnesota Department of Health reported 194 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday — the largest single-day increase yet — and six new deaths as the coronavirus spread to its 70th county in the state.
However, officials caution the virus is much more widespread than that, with case numbers potential higher than 150,000, as the state moves into another workweek of stay-at-home orders.
The latest coronavirus statistics:
1,621 cases via 37,421 tests
70 deaths
361 cases requiring hospitalization
157 remain in the hospital; 74 in ICUs
36 percent of cases in people 20-44 years old
842 patients recovered
While the increase reported Sunday could be caused partially by the Health Department releasing some data a day earlier than usual, it's still the largest single-day hike in cases with the early data removed.
The coronavirus continues its spread into rural parts of Minnesota. Red Lake, Todd and Rock counties reported their first confirmed coronavirus cases Sunday; cases have now been confirmed in 70 of Minnesota’s 87 counties.
Of the six deaths reported Sunday, three were people in the 90s from Hennepin County; one was a Hennepin County resident in their 70s; one was a Washington County resident in their 50s; and one was a St. Louis County resident in their 80s.
State officials said 13 percent of the confirmed cases were health care workers; 21 percent of cases were linked to congregate care settings — either staff members or residents. The state reports more than 50 congregate care facilities with more than 10 beds in Minnesota have reported at least one case of coronavirus among residents, staff or contractors.
