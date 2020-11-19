As Minnesota reaches the grim milestone of over 3,000 lives lost due to COVID-19, cities and towns across the state tonight will light dozens of Minnesota landmarks in purple to honor victims of COVID-19 and the frontline workers battling the pandemic. Cities, towns, sports team, museums, libraries, companies, and more will join in this solemn moment of unity across the state. The Governor invites all locations that can to participate and use the hashtag “#MNtogether.”

“When times are tough, Minnesotans rise up by coming together,” Governor Walz said. “Tonight, communities across the state will come together in a symbolic moment of unity to honor those we have lost and the workers who are on the frontline of this battle.”

“COVID-19 has tragic consequences, regardless of your age or health,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “Today, we honor our friends, relatives, and neighbors who have died from COVID-19, and in doing so, we must commit to looking out for one another. As the weather grows colder, we must take every precaution to keep our neighbors and loved ones safe and healthy through this long winter.”

Governor Tim Walz has also directed all flags at state and federal buildings in Minnesota to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, November 19, 2020. He has directed flags to fly at half staff on the 19th of every month through 2020 to remember, mourn, and honor lives lost due to COVID-19.

Minnesota cities and towns across the state will come together to honor victims of COVID-19 and recognize frontline workers fighting the pandemic by lighting up landmarks across the state in purple. The following will be lit purple at 5:00pm on Thursday, November 19, 2020:

  1. “Spoonbridge and Cherry” Sculpture, Minneapolis
  2. Otto the Otter, Fergus Falls
  3. Lift Bridge, Duluth
  4. Guthrie Theater, Minneapolis
  5. Mayo Clinic—Plummer Building, Rochester
  6. Hjemkomst Center, Moorhead
  7. Sanford Center City Arena, Bemidji
  8. Target Center, Minnesota Timberwolves, Minneapolis
  9. Giant Hockey Stick, Eveleth
  10. Mankato Public Safety Center, Mankato
  11. Split Rock Lighthouse, Silver Bay (In white)
  12. Como Park Conservatory, Saint Paul
  13. U.S. Bank Stadium, Minnesota Vikings, Minneapolis
  14. City Hall, Fergus Falls
  15. Enger Tower, Duluth
  16. Xcel Energy Center, Minnesota Wild, Saint Paul
  17. City Hall, Waseca
  18. Ceresota Building, Minneapolis
  19. Convention Center, Bemidji
  20. Allianz Field, Minnesota United, Saint Paul
  21. Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, Mankato
  22. George Latimer Library, Saint Paul
  23. Old Mill, Minneapolis
  24. Hennepin County Government Center, Minneapolis
  25. Mayo Civic Center, Rochester
  26. Internal lights at Mall of America, Bloomington
  27. Target Field, Minnesota Twins, Minneapolis
  28. Intergovernmental Center, Mankato
  29. Target Headquarters, Minneapolis
  30. Kirkbride Tower, Fergus Falls
  31. Portland Ave & S 7th St, Minneapolis
  32. City Hall, Rochester
  33. 35W Bridge, Minneapolis
  34. RiverCentre Convention Center, Saint Paul
  35. Lowry Bridge, Minneapolis
