Looking outside, I can tell summer is almost here. While the temps are not quite high enough to make me want to jump into the lake, it is still delightful.
With the changing of the season, it means that my parents are coming back into town. They are snowbirds and look forward to being in Fergus Falls every spring. They can always be found in the yard, garden or vineyard and I am constantly amazed at how busy they are for being retired.
One thing they can count on, while staying in Fergus, is visitors, whether planned or unexpected. Since my mom was raised on a farm just outside of town, she is always prepared for the unexpected. Her freezer always has cookies and at least one or two meals ready to thaw at a moment’s notice.
I can bet that one of the prepared meals my mom has in her freezer is her sloppy joes. It’s easy to make and stores well. I use glass Pyrex dishes so I can see what is inside the dish, just on the off chance the label falls off.
Ingredients
• 3 pounds of ground beef (or split with ground turkey or ground chicken).
• 1 bunch of celery.
• 2 cups of chopped white onion (about two onions).
• 2 tsp of salt (or more if desired).
• 1 tsp pepper.
• ½ tsp oregano.
• ½ tsp basil.
• ¼ tsp marjoram.
• 24 oz ketchup.
Directions
• In a large skillet, start browning the meat.
• In a food processor, chop up onion and measure out, then add to the meat in the skillet.
• Next chop up celery in food process and add to the meat and onion in the skillet.
• Add salt, pepper, oregano, basil and marjoram.
• Continue to simmer and spoon off any excess oil.
• Mix in ketchup.
• Simmer about 30 minutes.
Serve right away on a hamburger bun or dinner rolls or package to freeze for later.
Please note, if you do not have a food processer, then chop onions and celery finely.
If 3 pounds of meat is not enough for you and your family, not to worry; this recipe is actually half of the original recipe, “Sloppy Joes for 40.” Feel free to double the recipe, just watch your salt so it is not too salty.
