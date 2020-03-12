The MYAS, its board of directors, and basketball board of advisors have made the decision to suspend play of the highly anticipated MYAS Boys’ Grade State Basketball Championships scheduled to be played March 14-15 at 22 locations across the Twin Cities metropolitan area. As this situation continues to evolve, all teams and the youth basketball associations that serve them will receive additional information in the coming days.
“The safety of the youth players, coaches, parents/fans, and officials throughout the state of Minnesota has always been our No. 1 priority and with the current evolving landscape of the COVID-19 situation, our board of directors, basketball board of advisors, and MYAS staff all felt it was necessary to suspend play for this weekend’s MYAS Boys’ Grade State Championships,” said Dawson Blanck, executive director of MYAS.
“We felt it was important to get the news about this weekend’s boys’ grade state sent to all 873 teams, the outstanding host groups at the 22 locations, our designated officials’ assignors, and our tournament directors,” said Blanck. “We’re sure there will be many more questions, and we appreciate everyone’s patience as we work through this unprecedented situation together.”
“While our organization is saddened that we are not able to provide opportunities through sport and competition this weekend at our boys’ grade state championships, it was necessary to make this decision in order to minimize the risk to our participants and their families. We celebrate the success of all Minnesota winter community-based traveling basketball teams throughout the state during the 2019-2020 season, as well as the time and effort so many people have invested in this premier event. We’re thankful to our sponsors, tournament directors, hosts, officials’ assignors, and so many others for their support in making youth basketball an enjoyable experience for all.”
The Minnesota Youth Athletic Services will continue to provide regular updates regarding the impact of the coronavirus as it relates to other MYAS-administered events at www.myas.org and through our Facebook and Twitter pages.
