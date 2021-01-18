President-elect Joe Biden will host a memorial to remember and honor the lives lost to COVID-19 Tuesday on the eve of his inauguration in Washington, D.C.
In addition to a ceremony in the nation’s capital featuring lighting around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, cities and towns across the United States are invited to illuminate public buildings and ring church bells beginning at 4:30 p.m. Central Standard Time as part of a national moment of unity and remembrance.
One of the people participating in Fergus Falls will be Steve Guttormson, who will be ringing the church bell at First Lutheran Church on Court Street from 4:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Guttormson has been a bell ringer at First Lutheran for many years and while he is eager to participate in the national event, he hinted Monday that he might have his wife join him for the 15-minute session.
“It is supposed to be a nationwide effort to honor those who have died of COVID-19,” Guttormson said.
As of Jan. 18, there are 57 confirmed deaths of COVID-19 in Otter Tail County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.