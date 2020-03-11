HOUSTON – The NBA announced Wednesday night that it is suspending its season after a player on the Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19, an illness caused by exposure to a novel coronavirus.
The league did not announce when it would resume the season, but instead said in a news release that it would “use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”
Shortly before the league’s announcement, a scheduled game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz was postponed just before tipoff. According to ESPN, a member of the Thunder medical staff came onto the court to speak with officials and shortly after that the game was postponed. The Jazz player who tested positive was center Rudy Gobert, according to multiple reports.
The Thunder and Jazz were quarantined in Chesapeake Energy Arena, according to multiple reports. The Wolves were scheduled to play in Oklahoma City on Friday as they continued a six-game road trip that began with a 117-111 loss in Houston on Tuesday.
Tuesday in Houston marked the first game the Timberwolves played with the NBA’s new media guidelines in place to guard against spread of COVID-19, but for the foreseeable future that will be the last one they play.
The announcement, which came around 8:30 p.m. Central time, capped a protracted day of the league discussing what it should amid the mounting epidemic. Earlier in the day, ESPN reported that the league, after consulting with owners and its Board of Governors, was considering a hiatus on the season but was leaning toward playing games in arenas with no fans.
