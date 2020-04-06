One of the businesses affected by Executive Order 20-04 includes museums, which, as part of the order, are to remain shut until May 1. The order went into effect on March 17 at 5 p.m. and was extended on March 25, unfortunately coinciding with the grand opening of Fergus Falls new children’s museum, Otter Cove.
The opening was scheduled for Tuesday, April 7, with three weeks in March set aside for a soft opening. Only one of those “pilot playdates” went forward. “We were able to do one pilot playdate, they’re called pilot playdates for our soft opening, for our staff to practice procedures and for young family donors to see and interact with the space. We were able to do one on March 10 with our board members’ children and our ambassadors’ children,” says president of the Otter Cove board, Tasha Rohlfs. The rest of the pilot playdates were canceled, along with the postponement of a donor gala that had been scheduled for April 4 and the April 7 grand opening.
“It’s really stressful thinking about how we’re going to be paying our rent and utilities and our museum manager, we have had to temporarily lay off a few employees and it’s a really tough position to be on the cusp of opening and then having to call everything off,” Rohlfs says.
One thing museums are doing, including both Otter Cove and the Otter Tail County Historical Society (OTCHS), is moving some programming online. “Missy has been doing a virtual tour of the exhibit gallery,” Chris Schuelke, executive director of OTCHS says. Kathy is still working with her virtual volunteers; Vicky has worked on several research requests.”
Otter Cove runs programming on Facebook at 8:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday. “I think museums everywhere are hurting and we’re trying to find really creative ways to still engage the children of Fergus Falls, we’ve been doing almost daily programming on our Facebook page from virtual puppet shows to a little take on the child’s character Blippy …. We’re just trying to be really creative,” Rohlfs says.
Both museums will be taking financial hits from the lack of admissions and postponed fundraising events, but are trying to find new ways to keep up. “We are missing out on museum admissions and if this continues we will have to cancel summer tours and programs which will be difficult,” Schuelke says. “We are also trying to get some financial support via the CARE Act.”
Otter Cove is hosting a fundraiser through Papa Murphy’s this week and Rohlfs is encouraging people to donate on their website. They’ll also be selling Otter Cove T-shirts soon, with a portion of funds raised going toward the museum. “This Wednesday and Thursday we’re doing a Papa Murphy’s fundraiser, so 15% of sales at Papa Murphy’s this Wednesday and Thursday, go to Otter Cove. The No. 1 thing I would say is if people are in the position to be able to donate, they can donate on our website,” she says, with some concern that nobody knows what the rest of the year might look like in terms of when they can reopen and what reopening might look like.
Museums also rely on the support and sponsorship of businesses and, as the pandemic takes its toll on grocery stores, restaurants, salons and more, that support might dry up. “There are local businesses that have exhibits inside the museum and to keep their name on the exhibit they were going to donate a certain amount every year,” Rohlfs says. “It’s hard to expect them to do that when there’s so much uncertainty.”
Both museums are thankful to the community for their support and are staying positive. “We feel so blessed to have had the support that we’ve had so far and look forward to being able to open hopefully soon,” Rohlfs says. “This is going to be an incredible addition to downtown, really helping to revitalize downtown in a big way and bring so much traffic to Fergus Falls, and we so desperately are awaiting that time when we’re going to be bursting at the seams with children exploring and imagining and playing in this incredible state of the art children’s museum.”
Schuelke says, “Like everyone else we are doing the best we can. I just want people to stay home so that we can get through this sooner than later.”
