State Rep. Bud Nornes, R-Fergus Falls, urges Minnesota small-business owners who are facing economic hardship during the COVID-19 outbreak to seek relief through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Disaster Loan Assistance Program.
Minnesota is among states where the federal SBA’s low-interest loans are available to cover small-business operating expenses after a disaster declaration was issued.
“These are trying times for all of us and our small-business community is taking a real heavy hit during this outbreak,” Nornes said. “Business owners are going to be looking for a variety of tools to help manage this situation and the SBA program is one thing that may be helpful. It’s not a cure-all for everyone, but it’s just one more thing for our businesses to consider as they await further action from he state and federal governments.”
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) indicates this program can provide low-interest loans of up to $2 million to small businesses and private non-profits. These loans can go toward working capital to meet need including payroll, accounts payable, and fixed debt payments that can’t be paid due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Long-term repayment options of up to a maximum of 30 years are available at 3.75% interest, and at 2.75% interest for non-profits. Businesses can defer payments for the first four months and it is recommended owners apply online at sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance.
Loans can be directly dispersed within three weeks. Businesses will need to gather their tax statements from last year, in addition to providing financial information to show current and expected business losses.
Questions can be directed to the SBA Hotline at 1-800-659-2955. More information from Minnesota’s DEED can be found at mn.gov/deed/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.