The West Otter Tail County Farm Bureau put all jokes aside April 1 donating 1,500 meals to North Country Food Bank to help it distribute food to over 150 programs throughout Minnesota. The donation was made in part to help curve hunger in the region do to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two organizations have partnered together over the last five years throughout west-central and northwest Minnesota to help raise awareness and provide food to those in need.

 

