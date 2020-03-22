Health officials this weekend warned Minnesotans that COVID-19 is widespread across the state, in the wake of Minnesota's first death linked to the new coronavirus.
Meanwhile, efforts to get more masks and other protective equipment into the hands of medical personnel increased on Saturday.
Authorities said Sunday that there are 169 confirmed cases in Minnesota, in 28 counties. But Kris Ehresmann, director for infectious diseases at the Minnesota Department of Health, said in a briefing that for every confirmed case, there likely are at least 10 other cases in the state as testing remains limited.
"Tenfold sounds like, 'Wow, that's a lot' — but it could be as high as 100-fold,” she said. “I think the bottom line is that there is a lot of COVID-19 circulating in Minnesota and that's why it's so important that people take the community mitigation measures seriously. Don't think, 'Oh, there are [only] 137 cases in our state.' ... That's just the tip of the iceberg."
The state's first — and as of Sunday, only — known COVID-19 death occurred Thursday. State officials said it was a Ramsey County resident in their 80s who had recently tested positive for COVID-19, and was a family member of an earlier confirmed case. That earlier patient had a history of international travel.
State officials said the person who died had underlying medical conditions, in addition to the risk factor of age.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases have now been reported in 28 counties across the state, from the Iowa border to St. Louis and Clay counties in northern Minnesota. Counties reporting their first cases on Sunday included Cass and Le Sueur.
The county with the most cases is Hennepin, with 57, followed by Ramsey (18), Olmsted (14) and Dakota (11).
Officials said the state health lab has processed 4,680 tests so far. Mayo Clinic and other labs have processed additional tests, and their confirmed cases are included in the statewide total of 169.
The state of Minnesota and health care systems stepped up efforts Saturday to get more supplies of protective equipment into the hands of medical providers.
Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order authorizing the National Guard "to transport personal protective equipment in storage at Camp Ripley to the Minnesota Department of Health warehouse in St. Paul," as well as assist with delivery of those supplies around the state.
Walz's office said the move "helps address the critically low supply of PPE in Minnesota’s hospitals and health care facilities, as well as the delivery delays from the federal government’s Strategic National Stockpile."
The Guard activation will remain in place for the duration of the COVID-19 emergency, Walz's office said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.