The Fergus Falls City Council went about a different method of conducting a public meeting Monday to discuss a few important topics before its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, April 6.
Due to the state order, the group could not meet at city council’s chambers and had to hold the meeting via a MeetMe call. The meeting was livestreamed on the city council’s YouTube page so the public could watch and listen in on the discussion.
The first item of discussion was a loan payment deferral for businesses that were impacted by the governor’s order. The deferral would allow businesses, that qualify, to owe money to the city to defer payments for three months, interest would continue to accrue but no principal payments would be required.
“We are only asking for three months at this time,” City Administrator Andrew Bremseth said, “but if we need to go longer we will come back to the City Council with additional action as we don’t know what the next few months hold.
Bremseth said that about 15 of the 60 loans qualify for this option.
The second item was a MnWARN mutual aid agreement. The resolution would authorize the city to become a MnWARN city.
Public Works director Len Taylor explained that MnWARN is a network of 400-plus cities in the state with a mutual aid agreement where cities can help one another in time of need. This would include such things as water main breaks, sewer backups and other emergencies. Taylor explained that the services a city provides would be reimbursed and insurance for workers and equipment is carried over. There was no additional cost for the city to join the network.
The council voted unanimously to approve both items.
