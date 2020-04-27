Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) has teamed up with the Fergus Falls Downtown Riverfront Council to kick off Project 2 Fold, an initiative aimed at supporting local businesses and families in need. Donations to the project go toward providing students in need in ISD 544 with a back-to-school haircut, movie ticket to Westridge Theatre and a bowling pass and shoe rental for Northern Aire Lanes.
The project is called Project 2 Fold because it serves two purposes, says GFF CEO Annie Deckert. “Our organization, we’re a nonprofit to help out businesses, so first-fold is helping local businesses, especially those impacted by the executive order, and then the second part is the students in need.”
GFF worked with the school district to identify families in need, and the district will be distributing the vouchers. “It just offers a nice, positive recognition for people that, when we’re able to be back out and about again, there’s going to be some nice social events that happen between bowling and the movie, plus most of us by that time will be long overdue for a haircut probably, myself included,” says Fergus Falls Superintendent Jeff Drake. “I thought, not only did it represent a plan that can help some people, but it also is a nice way of showing support for our local business community.”
Salons who are participating in the project include 715 Hotheads, Exsalonce, Attitudes for Hair, Handcrafted Barber Studio, Family Hair Clinic and Hair Studio. “I think the project is incredibly innovative,” says 715 Hotheads owner Lauren Carlson. “When it was originally proposed to my salon, our hearts soared as one of our main focuses is not just to service the residents of our community, but give back in as many ways as possible.”
Many salons are struggling with the required closure and trying to find ways to continue paying their employees and bills. “The government has made it 99% impossible to create any revenue for my industry during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Carlson says. “We small business owners sit pitifully in front of the Unemployment Insurance website week after week (six weeks now to be exact) to see the same answer- we are allowed $0.00.”
With the purchase of gift cards for the haircuts, the project helps put some money back into the salon business community for the time being. “NeTia (Bauman of GFF)’s plan is brilliant, it is helping individuals most devastated in our community, the low income children and small business owners,” says Carlson.
The entire package costs $28 per student and the hope was to cover all 469 students identified by the district as needing additional support — a goal that was achieved on the first day of the project’s launch. “We actually met our original goal the same day, which was amazing, we were so humbled and excited by the outpouring of support,” says Deckert. “What we decided to do, because of some feedback we got, there were some folks who thought maybe some of these families, even if their child gets this for free, they might not be able to bring them. So we set a new, internal, secret goal of trying to get enough money so we could get another movie ticket and bowling pass so then their parent could bring them or maybe an older sibling could bring them.”
Drake isn’t surprised to see the community coming together to support each other, saying, “It’s a very generous community, so I’m not surprised there was such strong support for it.
I know that our family and students will be very appreciative, as is the district, certainly.”
Carlson says she and the other small businesses participating are immensely grateful to be a part of the project. “Project 2 fold represents the support of our community and the belief that we will all work together and pull through this economic devastation that so many people are experiencing,” she says. “Westridge Theatre, Northern Aire Lanes, participating salons and barbershops and the families of these children can not thank pioneers of this project, nor the generous donors enough. This is something that the community will never forget for years to come.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.