In difficult times the people of Otter Tail County stand together. We rally for a cause and support our neighbors. Today is one of those times where we need to come together and do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19. Our friendly people and thriving communities are our most valuable asset.
Otter Tail County is still working for you. Our staff continue their work with health care providers, first responders, businesses and communities in planning and preparations. County government continues to carry out our mission and serve the people. Though our buildings are closed to the public, services essential to our residents continue to be provided by county staff.
As Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners chair, I would like to take this opportunity to share with the public some of the behind-the-scenes work we are doing in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are a few recent examples from last week:
• Connect volunteer organizations with those sickened with COVID-19 needing support/services for a “delivery service” that would distribute medicine, food, and other essential products to residents that are at risk and don’t have other resources/means to receive necessary supplies.
• Monitor the impacts COVID-19 is having on farmers/ranchers/producers and their partners in the agriculture industry.
• Locate lodging options for those who may not have their own resources to isolate or quarantine, or who have unique circumstances.
• 911 dispatch has implemented a process for all respiratory related calls to assess need for responders to wear appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE).
• The Community Development Agency (CDA) team continues to prepare business resource communications for weekly distribution.
• Developed a COVID-19 page on the website sharing community and county resources. (ottertailcountymn.us)
We recognize the desire to open businesses, for we too want to get back to some sort of “normal.” We are in the process of making plans to transition to opening county buildings with safety and social distancing top of mind. When the time comes to reopen, we will be here to support our residents, communities, and the private sector.
Together we are stronger. We are generous people in Otter Tail County who make every effort to support our neighbors. You can continue to help slow the spread of coronavirus by staying home, checking on your neighbors with a phone call, and donating personal protective equipment.
Please join the special meetings of the board of commissioners. Read local newspapers, listen to local radio broadcasts, and connect with social media and local healthcare provider and government websites. We are in this together.
Lee Rogness is the Chair of the Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners.
