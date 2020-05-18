The stay-at-home executive order issued by the state has ended and many businesses are reopening their doors with modifications. In adhering to the Stay Safe Minnesota state guidance Otter Tail County will be reopened in phases and the buildings will remain locked during this time. The main objective of the phased plan is to keep citizens and employees safe and healthy while gradually reopening county services. To carry out this primary objective all buildings will remain closed to general walk-in traffic and public access to visit county facilities will be by appointment-only services.
The public is encouraged to access services virtually, online or by phone. Services by appointment only will be offered for certain services that cannot be completed via other methods or are difficult to complete online due to lack of electronic solution, complexity of transaction or customer barrier to accessing the service. Please contact the department directly with which you want to schedule an appointment.
Health screening will be given to individuals accessing the building and they will also be asked to wear a cloth face covering/mask (recognizing that face masks are not recommended for everyone such as children under age 2 or those who have trouble breathing). The county is asking that the building is accessed by only those individuals that are necessary. Physical spaces for appointments have been appropriately prepared. Room arrangements to support social distancing with protective barriers and enhanced cleaning protocols have been set up in county buildings.
At the time of the appointment, a staff member will meet the person with an appointment at the front door of the building and review the health screening tool with them prior to allowing access to the building. If the visitors are experiencing any symptoms, the appointment should be rescheduled. Individuals entering the buildings should wash their hands or sanitize upon entrance to the building. Employees will offer disposable masks if not being worn by the individual. If the person is unable to wear a mask or does not wish to wear a mask, alternatives may need to be considered. During the appointment, staff will wear a face mask and practice social distancing. When the appointment has ended, visitors will be escorted to the exits of the building by staff.
Phase I of reopening county buildings will be followed as buildings remain locked. Certain services previously not requiring an appointment such as driver’s licenses will now be serviced through appointments. The county asks that priority be given to those appointments that are in immediate need such as those with expired driver’s licenses, and to wait to allow others to access appointments first. The license center will continue to work with customers who may need tabs and titles over the phone and through the mail while new or renewal driver’s licenses will be provided by appointment only. Again, please contact the department directly with which you want to schedule an appointment.
Otter Tail County thanks the public for their patience and consideration as they work through this pandemic together. More information and updates for county service is forthcoming. As changes take place at the state level, the county will ease into further reopening phases and keep the public informed. For COVID-19 related information please visit: ottertailcountymn.us/department/covid-19/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.