Otter Tail County continues to navigate the road ahead in the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the start of the pandemic Jody Lien, public health director, has maintained that “we are in a marathon not a sprint.” Otter Tail County’s first confirmed positive case of COVID-19 was on March 29, 2020. Confirmed cases have gradually risen to 73 cases to date, with Otter Tail County experiencing its first COVID-19 related death on June 4.
In addition, the state of Minnesota has moved to Phase 2 of the governor’s stay safe plan allowing a variety of businesses to open and enable more services to be provided. As COVID-19 continues in our communities, and different sectors within the county safely open, the health and well-being of our residents and visitors are considered first and foremost.
Otter Tail County Public Health continues to emphasize preventative health measures to decrease potential exposures and to reduce the spread of COVID-19. There are five actions we can all do to protect ourselves and others:
• Practice social distancing. This means maintaining 6 feet, or two arm lengths, between others. Social distancing helps limit opportunities to come in contact with contaminated surfaces and infected people outside the home.
• Wear a mask to protect others. Cloth face coverings continue to be recommended by the CDC and MDH. However, they are not a replacement for social distancing. Cloth face coverings provide an extra layer to help prevent respiratory droplets from traveling in the air and onto other people or surfaces.
• Wash your hands regularly. Wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds (or use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol) and avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.
• If you don’t feel well, stay home. People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from no or mild symptoms to severe illness.
• Get tested if sick. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, call your health care provider, and get tested.
Everyone has a role to play in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and protecting themselves, their family, and their community. These preventative measures can help protect others, safely get us back to being together in community and opening our businesses. We are in this together, Otter Tail County, as we navigate the road ahead.
For health questions please call your healthcare provider or
MDH COVID-19 Hotlines: 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903.
For general questions concerning COVID-19 call:
Otter Tail County Public Health: 218-998-8320 or toll free 888- 349-2581
Follow Otter Tail County on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for local information.
Visit the Otter Tail County, Centers for Disease Control, and MDH websites for COVID-19 information:
