The outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) may be stressful for people. Fear and anxiety about a disease can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions in adults and children. Coping with stress will make you, the people you care about, and your community stronger.

Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations.  How you respond to the outbreak can depend on your background, the things that make you different from other people, and the community in which you live.

People who may respond more strongly to the stress of a crisis include:

• Older people and people with chronic diseases who are at higher risk for COVID-19.

• Children and teens.

• People who are helping with the response to COVID-19, like doctors and other health care providers, or first responders.

• People who have mental health conditions including problems with substance use

Stress during an infectious disease outbreak can include:

• Fear and worry about your own health and the health of your loved ones.

• Changes in sleep or eating patterns.

• Difficulty sleeping or concentrating.

• Worsening of chronic health problems.

• Increased use of alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs.

Otter Tail County and Regional supports are available today:

Phone support

Mobile Mental Health Crisis Response (888) 223-4512

MN Warmline Peer Support Connection (844) 739-6369

 

Therapy and counseling

Birchwood Psychological Center (218) 998-2575

Darveaux Psychological Services (218) 736-3035

Gwen Brutlag, Licensed Psychologist (218) 739-8761

Integrity Counseling (218) 442-6131

Lakeland Mental Health Center (218) 736-6987

Lutheran Social Service of MN (218) 736-5431

Lysne Consulting & Counseling (218) 998-3123

Nystrom & Associates (844) 697-8766

Peaceful Mind Mental Health (218) 731-8896

Solutions Behavioral Health (218) 998-2992

St. William’s Mental Health (218) 338-5917

The Blue Lotus Counseling (218) 998-3123

The Village Family Service Center (800) 627-8220

Perham Health (218) 347-4500

 

Psychiatric treatment

Lake Region Hospital Bridgeway Unit (218) 736-8208

Prairie St. John’s  (701) 476-7200 

Red River Behavioral Health (701) 772-2500

Sanford Health  (701) 280-4140 

 

Other resources

National Alliance on Mental Illness on-line support groups https://namimn.org/support/

Alcoholics Anonymous online support group https://aa-intergroup.org

Freedom Resource Center for Independent Living (218) 998-1799

 Clay County Detox (218) 299-5171

Someplace Safe (218) 739-2853 info@someplacesafe.info

 

For COVID-19 health-related questions the public can call the MDH COVID-19 Hotline at 1-800-657-3903. The hotline is available seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

