The outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) may be stressful for people. Fear and anxiety about a disease can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions in adults and children. Coping with stress will make you, the people you care about, and your community stronger.
Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations. How you respond to the outbreak can depend on your background, the things that make you different from other people, and the community in which you live.
People who may respond more strongly to the stress of a crisis include:
• Older people and people with chronic diseases who are at higher risk for COVID-19.
• Children and teens.
• People who are helping with the response to COVID-19, like doctors and other health care providers, or first responders.
• People who have mental health conditions including problems with substance use
Stress during an infectious disease outbreak can include:
• Fear and worry about your own health and the health of your loved ones.
• Changes in sleep or eating patterns.
• Difficulty sleeping or concentrating.
• Worsening of chronic health problems.
• Increased use of alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs.
Otter Tail County and Regional supports are available today:
Phone support
Mobile Mental Health Crisis Response (888) 223-4512
MN Warmline Peer Support Connection (844) 739-6369
Therapy and counseling
Birchwood Psychological Center (218) 998-2575
Darveaux Psychological Services (218) 736-3035
Gwen Brutlag, Licensed Psychologist (218) 739-8761
Integrity Counseling (218) 442-6131
Lakeland Mental Health Center (218) 736-6987
Lutheran Social Service of MN (218) 736-5431
Lysne Consulting & Counseling (218) 998-3123
Nystrom & Associates (844) 697-8766
Peaceful Mind Mental Health (218) 731-8896
Solutions Behavioral Health (218) 998-2992
St. William’s Mental Health (218) 338-5917
The Blue Lotus Counseling (218) 998-3123
The Village Family Service Center (800) 627-8220
Perham Health (218) 347-4500
Psychiatric treatment
Lake Region Hospital Bridgeway Unit (218) 736-8208
Prairie St. John’s (701) 476-7200
Red River Behavioral Health (701) 772-2500
Sanford Health (701) 280-4140
Other resources
National Alliance on Mental Illness on-line support groups https://namimn.org/support/
Alcoholics Anonymous online support group https://aa-intergroup.org
Freedom Resource Center for Independent Living (218) 998-1799
Clay County Detox (218) 299-5171
Someplace Safe (218) 739-2853 info@someplacesafe.info
For COVID-19 health-related questions the public can call the MDH COVID-19 Hotline at 1-800-657-3903. The hotline is available seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
