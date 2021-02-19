The Otter Tail County Department of Health provided a update of its COVID-19 distribution data.
Public health clinics
Public health sponsored vaccine clinics this week were scheduled to administer COVID-19 vaccine doses to school educators and staff, as well as child care providers. In addition, second doses to those in phase 1a who received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine at public health clinics.
Vaccine connector
The Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccine Connector is a new tool that helps Minnesotans find out when, where, and how to get a COVID-19 vaccine. People who have not yet been vaccinated are encouraged to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine connector, regardless of their current vaccine eligibility status.
For more information and to sign up go to mn.gov/vaccineconnector. If unable to sign up online, call 833-431-2053 for assistance signing up over the phone. Translation is available by phone in all languages. Minnesotans can call the translation hotline at 833-431-2053 for assistance signing up over the phone.
People eligible for the vaccine, you will still need to make an appointment directly through a registered vaccinator. But the connector is an easy way to stay updated about vaccine eligibility and find opportunities to get a shot once it is your turn.
Find my vaccine
While supply of COVID-19 vaccine remains limited, locations of where to access the vaccine are increasing. People interested in finding vaccination sites should visit mn.gov/covid19/vaccine and click on “Find My Vaccine.” Vaccine locations do require appointments and preregistration.
Vaccine distribution data for Otter Tail County Public Health
As of Feb. 18 public health has administered at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to 1,702 people, with 314 completing the vaccine series. Those receiving vaccine at public health clinics have been part of the phase 1a priority group, as well as educators and school staff. More vaccine data can be found at ottertailcountymn.us/c19vaccdata or for county-wide vaccine administration information, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccine data webpage at mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/data
Protected together
As COVID-19 case rates continue to fall in Minnesota and in Otter Tail County, whether someone’s been vaccinated or not, it is important to continue to wear your mask, remember to social distance, wash your hands, and stay home if sick.
Otter Tail County Public Health vaccination distribution information
For weekly updates regarding COVID-19 vaccine distribution, please call the Otter Tail County Public Health information line at 218-998-8378 or toll free at 833-445-1578 or visit us at ottertailcountymn.us and click on COVID-19 Vaccine for more information. You can also follow Otter Tail County on Facebook and Twitter for updates.
