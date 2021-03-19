As of March 13, Otter Tail County Public Health has administered at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to 1,961 people, with 1,584 completing the vaccine series. Those receiving vaccine thus far at public health clinics have been part of the phase 1a priority group, and Phase 2 essential workers with a focus on food processing employees.
What COVID-19 vaccines are available?
There have been three COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Vaccines include Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine and Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine (Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine).
Will a COVID-19 vaccine protect me against the new variants?
According to MDH, “we are still learning about new variants. While the COVID-19 vaccines may not work as well against some of the variant strains, scientists think the vaccines will still offer some protection against most COVID-19 variants. MDH is committed to making vaccines available that we are confident are safe and effective.”
Reminders for
the community
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and positivity rates are showing a trend up in recent weeks, everyone must continue to follow the health guidelines. As more people get vaccinated and restrictions begin to ease, people may be tempted to return to our previous behaviors but please continue to:
• Wear masks in public (including those vaccinated).
• Stay home when sick.
• Socially distance.
• Follow gathering recommendations.
For Otter Tail County Public Health vaccination distribution information updates:
Call: Public Health Information Line at 218-998-8378 or toll free at 833-445-1578
Text: COVIDOTC to 67283
Email Notifications: ottertailcountymn.us/subscribe-to-updates/.
