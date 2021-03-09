For the week of March 8, public health will only be administering second doses of COVID-19 vaccine to those who received their first doses of vaccine at previous public health clinics. Otter Tail County Public Health does not currently have COVID-19 vaccine for those with specific high-risk health conditions or targeted essential workers.
For weekly updates regarding COVID-19 vaccine distribution, please call the Otter Tail County Public Health Information Line at 218-998-8378 or toll free at 833-445-1578 or visit us at ottertailcountymn.us and click on COVID-19 Vaccine for more information.
I have a medical condition when will I get vaccine?
People, age 16 or 18 and older, with specific qualifying medical conditions will be in the next group of those eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine. These medical conditions include Sickle cell disease, Down syndrome, those receiving active cancer treatment or immunocompromised from organ transplant, and oxygen-dependent chronic lung and heart conditions (COPD and CHF). People with rare conditions or disabilities that put them at higher risk should consult their healthcare provider.
I am an essential worker when will I get vaccine?
Targeted essential workers in food processing facilities are also included in the next group of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility. This includes workers, including migrant and seasonal workers, who work in meatpacking facilities and other food-processing plants.
After Minnesota vaccinates 70% of seniors aged 65 and older, eligibility will expand to these targeted population groups.
For more information on how to sign up for the MN COVID-19 vaccine connector to be notified when you are eligible for vaccine, or where to find vaccination sites for those currently eligible, please visit mn.gov/covid19/vaccine. Also follow Otter Tail County on Facebook and Twitter for updates.
The supply of COVID-19 vaccine in Otter Tail County and throughout Minnesota is gradually increasing, and clinics are being held as vaccine becomes available. Public health thanks citizens for their patience as public health works to get more people vaccinated.
It is important to continue to follow all public health guidance to reduce the spread of COVID-19 even after receiving two doses of vaccine. This includes wearing a mask, staying 6 feet from others, washing hands, getting tested for COVID-19 when needed, and following quarantine and isolation requirements.
