As of March 25, public health has administered at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to 2,394 people, with 1,663 completing the vaccine series. Those receiving vaccines at public health clinics to this point have been part of the Phase 1a priority group, and Phase 1b essential workers with a focus on food processing employees.
Do I need a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine?:
Yes, for the COVID-19 vaccines that need two doses, it is important for people to receive both doses, and that both doses are the same vaccine product. Make every effort to keep the second doses within the recommended interval. If the interval is missed, the second dose should be received as soon as possible. The series does not need to be restarted. If you received your first doses from Otter Tail County Public Health and have not scheduled or missed your second dose appointment, please call 218-998-8320.
I have completed
my COVID-19 vaccine doses now what?:
The CDC states that If you have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and it has been at least two weeks since the final dose of vaccine you have good protection against illness for yourself. However, it is important to follow these recommendations when visiting an unvaccinated person.
• You can gather indoors with smaller groups of fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask. Avoid larger gatherings.
• You can gather indoors with unvaccinated people from one other household (for example, visiting with relatives who all live together) without masks, unless any of those people or anyone they live with has an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
It is still important to continue to follow public health guidance to reduce the spread of COVID-19 even being vaccinated.
Reminders for the community:
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and positivity rates are showing an upward trend in recent weeks, public health urges residents to continue to follow their guidance. As more people get vaccinated and restrictions begin to ease, people may be tempted to return to their previous behaviors but please continue to:
• Wear masks in public (including those vaccinated).
• Stay home when sick.
• Socially distance.
• Follow gathering recommendations.
Otter Tail County Public Health vaccination distribution information updates:
Call: Public Health Information Line at 218-998-8378 or toll free at 833-445-1578
Text: COVIDOTC to 67283 Website: ottertailcountymn.us/covid-19-vaccine/.
Email notifications: ottertailcountymn.us/subscribe-to-updates/.
