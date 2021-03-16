Otter Tail County Public Health provided an update for COVID-19 vaccine distribution recently.
Public health clinics
Public health sponsored vaccine clinics this week were scheduled for administering second doses of COVID-19 vaccine to those who received their first doses of vaccine at previous public health clinics. Future public health clinics will focus on vaccinating those identified as essential workers.
Local Health care provider clinics for next eligibility groups: Appointment only
Lake Region Healthcare
• Fergus Falls at main clinic on March 17-19. Call 218-739-2221.
• Elbow Lake at PRH Clinic on March 18. Call 218-685-7300.
• Perham Health on March 17-19. Call 218-347-1200.
For vaccine opportunities with other health care partners and local pharmacy providers go to mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine/locations/.
Otter Tail County COVID-19 vaccination planning for essential workers
Otter Tail County Public Health continues to provide vaccinations to those identified in priority groups as established by the Minnesota Department of Health. If your Otter Tail County business falls into the essential worker categories fill out the vaccination planning form: ottertailcountymn.us/covid-19-vaccination-planning. Public health will inform contacts, via the email contact entered, of pending vaccine availability for your essential workforce as soon as they are able to anticipate it. For individuals with an eligible underlying health condition, please contact a medical provider and/or pharmacy to schedule your COVID-19 vaccine.
Vaccine distribution data
for Otter Tail County Public Health
As of March 6, public health has administered at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to 1,954 people, with 1,318 completing the vaccine series. Those receiving vaccine thus far at public health clinics have been part of the Phase 1a priority group, as well as educators and school staff.
OTC Public Health vaccination distribution information updates
Call: Public Health Information Line at 218-998-8378 or toll free at 833-445-1578
Text: COVIDOTC to 67283.
Email Notifications: ottertailcountymn.us/subscribe-to-updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.