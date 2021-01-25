Otter Tail County Public Health sponsored vaccine clinics the week of Jan. 25, are scheduled to continue to complete vaccination of priority 1a groups including healthcare personnel, assisted living and congregate care staff and residents. School and/or child care staff will be invited directly if vaccine is identified as available. COVID-19 vaccine clinics for eligible populations continues to be done by invitation only.
There continues to be a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine in Otter Tail County and throughout Minnesota, and clinics are being held as vaccine becomes available. Otter Tail County Public Health does not currently have a registration list for the public to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Please call the Otter Tail County Public Health vaccine hotline at 218-998-8378 or toll free at 833-445-1578 or visit us at ottertailcountymn.us and click on COVID-19 Vaccine for more information. You can also follow Otter Tail County on Facebook and Twitter for updates.
For more information on the state sponsored community COVID-19 vaccine pilot program in Fergus Falls, please visit mn.gov/covid19/vaccine and click on Find My Vaccine or call 833-431-2053.
I am 65 years or older, where can I receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Otter Tail County?
Please visit the state’s COVID-19 response website at mn.gov/vaccine for information about the Fergus Falls Community COVID-19 vaccine pilot program. A health care provider will let community members know when they have vaccine available for eligible patients.
Can I get on a registration list for future vaccines?
Currently there is not a wait list for Otter Tail County Public Health. As the next priority groups are identified by MDH and vaccine is available, Public Health will work to notify the public of how to access COVID-19 vaccine.
There continues to be a very limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota. At this time, Minnesota is only receiving 60,000 doses of vaccine per week. With a population of 5.6 million, that’s just 1% of the supply needed. We encourage Minnesotans to remain patient as more vaccine arrives in the weeks and months ahead.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.